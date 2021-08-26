Instagram will end the “drag up” feature in stories; understand

Apparently, Instagram will withdraw this option from August 30th. It will be made available with the use of stickers.

Instagram users will miss the “drag up” function that existed in the platform’s stories. Apparently, the social network will withdraw this option from August 30, 2021, but will provide the same function with the use of stickers.

Remembering that this Instagram tool is only accessed by those who have a verified account and with more than 10 thousand followers. It allowed the user to visit external pages, requiring only swipe up.

With the end of the “drag up” function, the social network informed that users will still have the possibility to attach the links. The new functionality will be made available through stickers that can be positioned anywhere on the screen. It will also be possible receive reactions of the followers.

“The ‘link figurine’ works just like the others, that is, offering people more creative options, including the ability to switch to different styles, be resized and placed anywhere in Stories,” the Instagram team explained in a note .

Even with the recent announcement, tests were already being carried out by the company. The big news for users will be the use of stickers. Instagram’s new feature allows viewers to respond to stories with a link sticker.

the platform did not inform whether it will make the tool available to all users or only to those who have more than 10,000 followers.