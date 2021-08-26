Inter action (BIDI11) leads losses, against banks

Marketplace

The action of the Bank Inter (BIDI11) led the biggest losses of the Ibovespa this Wednesday (25), when recording a drop of 4.42%, to R$ 64.19. What motivated the retreat in the bank’s papers, which had already presented losses last week?

First, we need to look at the scenario that affected today’s trading session. The agenda of indicators moved the interest curve and changed the Inter Bank action. In the morning, short rates were pushed by the release of the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) from August to 0.89%, above the consensus of 0.74%, and with a negative reading of the opening prices.

The short curve was also impacted by the information obtained by the broadcast that rationing measures studied by the government can raise the red flag to up to R$ 20 per 100 kWh.

Over the course of the day, however, the pressure lost strength, under the perception that the inflation to be affected is that of 2021, given as a losing battle in the market.

At the end of the session, short rates were on the rise and medium and intermediate-term rates were in steady decline, reflecting the prospect of tightening the Selic rate in the coming months, coupled with the improvement in the perception of public accounts brought about by strong tax collection numbers. July, despite the risk of energy rationing around the country.

Even so, the Inter Bank quote today was the one that registered one of the biggest devaluations among the main banks listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3):

BTG Pactual (BPAC11): +0.49% / BRL 28.80

Santander Brasil (SANB11): +0.39% / R$ 41.56

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4): +0.13% / R$ 30.99

Bradesco (BBDC4): +0.17% / R$23.42

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3): -0.33% / R$ 30.50

Inter action bitter losses after 2Q21 balance sheet

THE Inter Bank unit entered a downward spiral after the digital bank reported net income in the second quarter of 2021 seven times higher than in the same period last year, a metric below market expectations.

The company was impacted by “cashback and data processing expenses, as well as higher provisions for loan losses”, assessed BTG’s research team.

Despite this, the bank understood that the company is “on the right path”. “Overall, it was a strong first half in terms of growth for Inter. The increased appetite to grow the loan portfolio, the partnership with Stone and the recent follow-on increase our confidence in the investment thesis,” it said in a report.

The action of the Inter rehearsed a rally at the end of last week, but has returned to its 16th-day high after today’s losses.

(With Content Status)