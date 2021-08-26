Inter reacts to Nubank and releases credit to 1 million customers

O Interbank announced this Wednesday (25) the release of credit card limit for more than 1 million account holders who still did not have access to the service. The initiative, which marks the debut of an unprecedented model in the company’s credit granting, will make available R$ 3 billion in new limits.

According to the institution, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will be used to analyze the data generated by the interaction of customers with the bank through the app. With the update of the model, the movement of the account, the carrying out of transactions, investments and other services will be considered when analyzing the product request.

Initially, the novelty should include 1.1 million customers, with the new limits having minimum values ​​of BRL 500 and the right to cashback in the payment of invoices. According to Inter, the concessions have already started and should be completed within two weeks.

Customer interactions with the bank, through the app, will be considered when granting credit.Source: Inter/Disclosure Bank

In addition, around 120 thousand customers who already have their credit limit approved on their bank card will also have news. The institution said that users will be contemplated with the increase in values, similar to that announced by Nubank earlier this month.

Alternative to increase the limit

Inter also offers another option for those who want more limits on their card, which does not depend on traditional credit analysis. In the CDB Mais Limite service, account holders who invest between R$100 and R$25,000 have the amount automatically transformed into a credit limit.

The modality, which also offers a yield of 100% of the CDI, is valid both for those who already have their credit card enabled and for those who do not yet have a limit. According to the bank, the investment is guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) and can be redeemed at any time.