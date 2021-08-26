Investigator says who are the real culprits and raises controversy again

On the night of May 3, 2007, Madeleine McCann, then almost 4 years old, disappeared from her house in a hotel in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Her parents Kate (53) and Gerry (52) McCann went out for dinner and when they returned they didn’t find the girl.











Since then, the investigator of the Judiciary Police, Gonçalo Amaral, who conducted the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance during the first five months of the case, has continued to claim that the girl’s parents are the real culprits.

Now, according to an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Amaral is back to speak out and considers that the German police are wrong to accuse Christian Brueckner as the main suspect.

“It wouldn’t be the first time a case has been solved by building a suspect,” he says, who continues to point in the same direction as before.











“To this day, I have no doubts that the kidnapping was only simulated. The tests I’m referring to are a window that nobody knew for sure whether it was open or closed. We were informed that the alleged kidnapper was in and out of there. There were the mother’s fingerprints showing that she had opened the window. They were the only ones to be found”, he recalled.

The investigator also pointed out that his behavior was “strange” and said that the parents did not seem nervous. They also wanted to approach the case directly as kidnapping and not murder.

“They wanted us to approach the case as if something had been stolen. (…) The investigation should have been more complete, as if it were a murder: certain biological traces, fibers, hairs. It was a mistake”, he adds.

What did the German police say about the charges











The German prosecution disregarded and the responsible prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters explained his reasons.

“We are not interested in the opinion of a former Portuguese police officer. We assume he doesn’t have our files. Therefore, its conclusions are completely irrelevant. We would be very happy if there were more results of the investigation from Portugal”, criticized Wolters.