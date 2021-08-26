Iron ore advances with return of acceleration bets in China

(Bloomberg) – The ton of iron ore is once again quoted above US$ 150, with investors betting that China’s efforts to meet economic targets will boost demand. Supply concerns contributed to the advance.

China will strive to achieve key economic and social development goals this year and will maintain stringent coronavirus control measures, President Xi Jinping said in an article published on the front page of the People’s Daily on Thursday. Xi added that industrial development is a top priority for revitalizing rural areas. The steel and iron ore markets are seen as barometers of the country’s infrastructure plans and broader growth prospects.

Iron ore futures contracts are recovering from a tumble in the last month, reacting to industry data pointing to increased steel production in recent days and optimism around the Chinese government’s policies to sustain the expansion.

Prices may continue to rise in the near term as fewer shipments are arriving in ports this week, explained Liu Huifeng, an analyst at Donghai Futures. According to her, good profit margins and low stocks of iron ore in steelmakers support consumption. Still, the increase in supply throughout the rest of the year and the high chance of cuts in steel production in the fourth quarter could hurt demand for ore, he adds.

Investors also expect a resumption of activity in China after the country managed to contain an outbreak caused by the delta variant.

Traffic was again intense and China’s second busiest port returned to operation on Wednesday, after two weeks of stoppage.

Futures contracts on the Singapore Stock Exchange rose 4.9% to US$ 152.90 a ton. Prices are about to interrupt a five-week streak of losses. Iron ore prices also advanced in China, while steel futures contracts retreated.

