Is it a little short?! Windows 11 to have a release date announced by Microsoft soon

Expectations about Windows 11 increase as we approach a possible release date, which has not yet been officially revealed by Microsoft.

Even so, several details about the new generation of the operating system, which already had an Insider version released, have already surfaced: Paint should have a renewed interface, an integration feature with Spotify can be introduced and much more.

Microsoft has already hinted that it intends to launch Windows 11 in October, with hypotheses pointing to officialization for the second half of the month. So far no date has been confirmed, but that could be about to change.

According to rumors, big tech is planning to announce the OS release date in the coming days; the last build should be released in mid-September. In more specific terms, Windows 11 is expected to be introduced on October 19th.