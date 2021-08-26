Islamic State-Khorasan: Meet Taliban Rival Extremist Group Spreading Terror in Afghanistan | World

As desperate Afghans tried to board a flight out of Afghanistan and flee the Taliban, alerts surfaced for another threat: the Islamic State (IS) group.

US President Joe Biden said there was an “acute and growing risk” of an attack at the airport by the group’s regional arm, called the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K).

This Thursday (26) came the explosion, leaving an unknown number of dead. ISIS was automatically suspected of being the author, but until the last update of this report, it had not claimed the action.

A US official told AP he “definitely believes” to have been executed by EI-K, which is also known as Isis-K, in English.

The United States, United Kingdom and Australia had already asked their citizens to avoid the airport and look for safe zones.

Before the attack, when consulted directly about the threat, a Taliban spokesman acknowledged the risk of “nuisances” causing trouble in the already chaotic situation. He attributed the current picture to the US-led withdrawal.

See below questions and answers about this other extremist group, with information from the AFP agency:

What is the Islamic State-Khorasan?

Months after ISIS declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014, fighters who left the Pakistani Taliban have joined militants in Afghanistan to form a regional arm. They swore loyalty to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

The group was formally recognized by ISIS central command in the year following its installation in northeastern Afghanistan, in Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces.

It has also established cells in other areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Kabul, according to UN monitors.

Latest estimates of its strength range from thousands of active fighters to 500, according to a report by the UN Security Council released last July.

“Khorasan” is a historical name for the region that includes parts of where Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia are currently located..

What type of attacks does EI perform?

EI-K claimed some of the most violent attacks in recent years in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The group massacred civilians in both countries in mosques, shrines, squares and even hospitals, as well as carrying out attacks on Muslims from wards it considers heretics – in particular the Shiites.

In August 2019, EI-K claimed responsibility for an attack on Shiites during a wedding in Kabul that left 91 dead.

Authorities suspect the group was responsible for an attack in May 2020 that shocked the world. Gunmen opened fire at the maternity hospital in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in Kabul. In it, 25 people died, including 16 mothers and newborns.

In the provinces where it is present, EI-K has left deep marks. His men shot dead, decapitated, tortured and terrorized the villagers, leaving mines everywhere.

In addition to bombing and massacres, EI-Khorasan was unable to control any territory in the region and suffered heavy losses in Taliban and American military operations.

What is EI-Khorasan’s relationship with the Taliban?

Although the two groups are hard-line Sunni Islamic militants, are also rivals and diverge on themes of religion and strategy. Each claims to represent the true banner of Jihad.

The differences have sparked bloody clashes, which the Taliban have generally emerged victorious from since 2019, when EI-Khorasan was unable to control territory as its parent group in the Middle East did.

In a sign of enmity among jihadist groups, ISIS communiqués refer to the Taliban as apostates.

How did ISIS view the Taliban victory in Afghanistan?

Not good. The Islamic State criticizes the agreement signed last year between Washington and the Taliban, which led to a pact to withdraw foreign troops. The group accuses the Taliban of abandoning the jihadist cause.

After the quick takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, several jihadist groups around the world congratulated the group, but not ISIS.

An ISIS commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying the jihadists with the Washington deal and vowed to continue their fight, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors communications from extremist groups.

Why is Kabul airport targeted?

Authorities in the United States and other Western countries had already warned that the Kabul airport, with thousands of American soldiers surrounded by a crowd of desperate Afghans, was under threat from EI-Khorasan.

No country has announced specific details of the threat.