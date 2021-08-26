‘It was a dick’, says Kerline about Bil Araújo’s posture after ‘staying’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Kerline Pin Bil Araújo

The ex-BBB Kerline recalled, in an interview with Lucas Selfie last Tuesday (24th), the quick affair she lived with Bil Araújo (Arcrebiano), ex-BBB and ex-No Limite.

According to Kerline, the two were shortly after the elimination of the participant at BBB 21. However, the “stay” went bad. The woman from Ceará said that a joke by her friend Raíssa Barbosa did not please Bil. Raissa, formerly of A Fazenda, suggested that Kerline had hooked up with a “cookiemaker” and netizens associated him with Arcrebiano.



“I made a point of saying on Twitter that I hadn’t hooked up with him. And I woke up with messages [do Bil] on my whatsapp complaining. I thought he was a dick yes. Blocked me, stopped following, a lot of childishness, immaturity. I did not do nothing. On the contrary, I always had respect for him. And him sending me these messages as if I did it on purpose. What was I going to win? Just a headache,” Kerline said.

The first eliminated from BBB 21 confessed that she is hurt by what happened and doesn’t talk to Bil anymore. “I was really sad when I saw the comments he made in a gossip profile. We don’t talk, at all. If we met, I would get in his face and send a lot of reals”, he added.

On Twitter, Bil Araújo posted laughs and followers believed in an “indirect” to Kerline’s testimony.

KAKAKKAKAKAKAKAKAKAKAKAKKAAKAKAKKAKAKAKAKAKAKA, Good evening! — Bil Araújo (Arcrebian) 🐺 (@bilaraujjo) August 25, 2021





