Italian League does not release players for FIFA date

The Italian football league announced today that, like the English and Spanish leagues, it will not release players who have been called up by their respective national teams to compete in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The Italian league did not release athletes who would play in ‘risk’ countries and claimed that when returning to Italy, it would be necessary to do a ten-day isolation, arguing that this would cause a ‘competitive disparity’.

“The Serie A National Professional League announces that on the occasion of the FIFA window

of September 2021, will support the decision of their clubs not to release players called up by the national teams to play in countries where the return to Italy is foreseen with fiduciary isolation in accordance with the provisions of the legislation in force in the field of the SARS virus – Cov – 2.

Otherwise, FIFA’s decision not to extend exceptions to calls for

countries where there is a quarantine obligation on return (Circle FIFA 1749) and the different limitations related to the spread of the pandemic would create competitive disparities for teams that allow their members to travel to these countries.”

In Tite’s initial call-up for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru, only full-backs Danilo and Alex Sandro play in Italy, both for Juventus.

The English Championship also adopted this posture, barring players from going to countries considered ‘at risk’ in relation to covid-19 and, with that, Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino and Richardson were affected.

The Spanish Championship, in turn, highlights the negative impact of extending the FIFA South American date to 11 days and, with that, Casemiro and Éder Militão, both from Real Madrid, would be the players affected in the case of the Brazilian team.