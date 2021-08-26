Italians follow Premier League and La Liga and support veto on release of players for qualifiers

Following the posture of the Premier League and La Liga, the Italian League issued a statement stating that it will support clubs that have not released athletes for the World Cup qualifying round. The reason is the same as in other European leagues: the need for quarantine on return.

Brazil and much of South America are part of the red zone of risk of contamination by Covid-19 in the European classification. Therefore, even vaccinated players would have to do ten mandatory days of quarantine on return.

Lega Serie A release on player release Photo: Reproduction

“Contrary to FIFA’s decision not to extend exceptions to calls to countries where quarantine is mandatory on re-entry (in Italy), we believe this would create a competitive disparity between teams that authorize their players to travel,” says the release of the Lega Serie A.

From the current call-up of the Brazilian national team for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru, between September 2 and 9, Italy are played by full-backs Alex Sandro and Danilo. Both are Juventus players.

With the current scenario, the participation of English football athletes Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton) are still in doubt and Raphinha (Leeds). From Spain, the call has Éder Militão and Casemiro, from Real Madrid.

Earlier, FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a statement calling for clubs to release their players for national teams, aiming at the integrity of competitions. The entity sent a request to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, suggesting a special quarantine regime for players returning from their commitments for the national teams.