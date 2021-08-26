Ivete Sangalo pays homage to Hebe Camargo on Globo and becomes a joke for an unbelievable reason

The Masked Singer Brazil
Ivete Sangalo pays homage to Hebe Camargo on Globo and becomes a joke on the web (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Ivete Sangalo became a victim of the sharp tongue of netizens in the last tuesday (24), during the exhibition of the The Masked Singer Brazil, on the small screen of Globe.

Always very eccentric, the singer from Bahia presented the musical competition using an all-pink look, full of feathers and sequins.

The artist, as revealed in the attraction, was inspired by none other than the eternal presenter Hebe Camargo when choosing clothes.

Even though it was a tribute, Veveta’s outfit ended up generating jokes. On social media, some viewers compared her dress to coconut candy wrappers.

“ANDthis clothes from Ivete it’s like a tower in bullet in coconut 90s children’s birthday card, fired a Twitter user. I loved the Ivete dressed in bullet in coconut“, joked another.

very chic the Ivete dressed in tray in bullet in coconut of party in poor. I loved it!”, joked one more person.

Check out the repercussion:

Alvaro Penerotti

