“Jackson Hole” Mode Markets and the Political Weight of Inflation

The , no wonder, is already the “fashion topic” in the press, especially with results such as those observed yesterday from the weekly IPC-Fipe at 1.40% and at 0.89%, the highest rate since 2002 and in the top of analysts’ projections.

Politically, this is the worst scenario for any representative, including outside the federal jurisdiction, as the blame for the rise in prices can be divided into several aspects, even if a large portion of it is of external origin.

More than , inflation draws more attention due to its democratic character, as it affects everyone with equality, separating classes by those who are better able to protect themselves from it.

With such high political weight, , demonstrates, at the very least, insensitivity in the discourse towards those who are always the most affected by inflation, the poorest.

It is obvious that what the minister said is understood, as it is a consequence of the water crisis that affects not only Brazil, but part of the southern cone of the planet and against it the National Electric System Operator has already warned that almost nothing can be done, as the rain forecast is increasingly scarce.

However, amidst the political polarity, the proximity of elections, the effects of inflation on income reduction and the consequent tightening of interest rates, it is time to have greater political sensitivity in the discourse.

Not even positive indicators outweigh the sensitivity created by inflation, such as yesterday’s revenue, which set a record not only for the inflationary impact, but as a true reaction of the economy, as well as the one that should be released today, which join a series positive economic activity data.

In this context, it is important for the government to seek in a purposeful and concise agenda the stability that the financial market and the real economy demand and leave aside the conflicting expedient, which does not adhere to a large portion of the population, and is not unanimous among the president’s supporters.

In today’s scenario, pay attention to construction costs and CAGED in Brazil and the , in addition to the continuation of the Jackson Hole symposium, where investors are cautiously awaiting, but without great hopes for signs.

