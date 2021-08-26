Janssen Vaccine: Booster Dose Increases Number of Antibodies Nine Times, Manufacturer Says | Vaccine

The phase 2 study is being conducted in the United States and Europe. About 2,000 people received the booster dose.

“Interim new data from these studies demonstrate that a booster dose of Johnson&Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine generated a rapid and robust increase in Spike-binding antibodies, nine times greater than 28 days after single-dose primary vaccination,” wrote the company.

According to Johnson&Johnson, significant increases in antibody responses were seen in participants aged between 18 and 55 years old and those with 65 years or older who received a lower booster dose.

“We’ve established that a single injection of our Covid-19 vaccine generates strong, robust immune responses that are durable and persistent for eight months. With this new data, we also see that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine increases even further. plus antibody responses among study participants who had already received our vaccine,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at Janssen, in a statement.