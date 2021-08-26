Janssen’s vaccine antibody rate increases, says company – News

A booster dose of the Janssen vaccine against covid-19, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, sharply increased antibody levels, according to provisional data from two early-stage studies, the pharmaceutical company reported on Wednesday (25).

A second application of J&J’s single-dose vaccine resulted in antibody-binding levels nine times higher than levels seen 28 days after people received their first dose, the company said in a press release.

Unlike neutralizing antibodies, which destroy the virus, binding antibodies bind to the virus but do not destroy it or prevent an infection—instead, they alert the immune system to their presence so that white blood cells are sent to destroy it. it.

Several countries, including the United States, begin to offer third booster doses to vulnerable individuals, including the immunocompromised, now that the Delta variant is spreading and some vaccinated people are getting covid-19.

There is no evidence for the effect of a booster dose of J&J’s vaccine. Counselors from the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in particular, are awaiting information on how to counsel immunocompromised individuals who have received the J&J vaccine.

According to J&J, studies have shown marked increases in antibody-binding reactions in participants ages 18 to 55 and in those 65 and older who received a smaller booster dose.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.