Japan condemns Yakuza boss to death for the 1st time after attacks that left one dead – 08/25/2021 – World

A local boss of the Japanese Yakuza mafia has been sentenced to death in southern Japan on charges of leading four attacks that left one dead and three injured. According to Japanese TV NHK, this is the first sentence of capital punishment for a leader of the group.

Nomura Satoru, 74, is considered the head of the Kudo-kai gang, which operates in the Fukuoka region.

The attacks took place between 1998 and 2014. In one of them, the leader of a fishing cooperative was shot dead, and three other people were injured: a dentist, a policeman, shot, and a nurse, stabbed.

Although there was no evidence of Nomura’s direct involvement, prosecutors emphasized that the attacks could not take place without the group’s chief’s permission, which is why he was convicted.

Nomura has denied involvement in the crimes, and lawyers have said they will appeal the sentence. “I asked for a fair sentence. You will regret it for the rest of your life,” he said, according to the BBC.

The death penalty is applied in Japan only in cases of murder, and criminals are killed by hanging, but this type of sentence is less common. In 2020, for example, no person was executed, according to the local press. Between 2012 and 2019, 46 people were killed.