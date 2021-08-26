Japan suspends use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s anti-covid vaccine due to impurity in the composition | World and Science



“After consultation with the Ministry of Health, we decided to suspend the use” of all vaccines from three batches, or 1.63 million doses in total, added Japanese pharmaceutical group Takeda, which imports and distributes this vaccine in Japan.

08/26/2021

Japan announced this Thursday, 26, that it has suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Anticovid-19 vaccine from Moderna, after detecting impurities in some vials that, according to local press, were manufactured in Spain.

In a statement, Japanese pharmaceutical group Takeda, which imports and distributes this vaccine in Japan, said it had received “reports from various vaccination centers that foreign bodies were discovered” in sealed vials.

“After consultation with the Ministry of Health, we decided to suspend the use” of all vaccines from three batches, or 1.63 million doses in total, the group added.

Takeda called the American laboratory Moderna to carry out an “urgent investigation” of these batches that, according to local media, were produced in Spain.

The impurities were detected in 39 vials at eight vaccination centers in Japan, according to public television broadcaster NHK. The vials belonged to only one of the three designated lots. As a precaution, the other two were also removed, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

At a press conference, the spokesman assured that “nothing indicates” that the incriminated doses had been administered. Medical personnel often inspect the vials before injecting the doses, said the Japanese Defense Ministry, which runs the immunization centers.

About 43% of the population is fully vaccinated in Japan, which is currently facing record daily levels of infections because of the delta variant.