Japanese Scientists Create Synthetic Meat on 3D Printer

Scientists at the University of Osaka, Japan, managed to 3D print the first laboratory-grown steak that, they say, resembles a cut of beef from the breed known as Wagyu – one of the most expensive in the world. The creation was detailed in an article published in the journal Nature Communications.

According to the publication, scientists collected two types of stem cells from Wagyu cows, incubated them and then converted them into muscle cells, fat cells and blood vessels. The result was a high-fat steak, five by 10 millimeters in size, “synthetic meat very much like real.”

“Using the Wagyu meat structure as a model, we developed a 3D printing method that can produce custom-made complex structures such as muscle fibers, fat and blood vessels,” said lead author Dong-Hee Kang in a statement.

Wagyu beef produced by Japanese researchers in the laboratory and printed in 3D Image: Reproduction/University of Osaka

Scientists further explained that the process can even be used to create custom pieces of Wagyu beef, which would be a dream come true for any meat lover who wants to try the laboratory-produced delicacy.

Wagyu meat, an ancient Japanese beef breed, is one of the most appreciated and expensive in the world. Its main characteristic is the high content of ‘intramuscular fat’ and the marbling, precisely what gives it its flavor, but also raises its price.

“This work can help in the search for a more sustainable future with widely available cultivated meat,” added Dong-Hee Kang.

Scientists, however, did not say what the cost of producing the steak in the laboratory or how long it would take for the product to reach the market.