Jeep Commander 2022 has four versions and part of R$199,990

The Jeep Commander 2022 is the new generation of the American brand’s traditional SUV that debuts worldwide in Brazil. The medium SUV brings seven seats with a lot of comfort and technology on board, as well as a premium reading from R$199,990.

Very complete and without options, the Jeep Commander 2022 arrives in Limited and Overland versions, both with Flex and Diesel engine options, with front-wheel drive in the first and four-wheel drive in the second.

Speaking of engines, the Jeep Commander Flex comes with the GSE 1.3 Turbo of 180 horsepower in gasoline and 185 horsepower in ethanol, both weighing 27.9 kgfm. The transmission is six-speed automatic.

The Diesel comes with the Multijet II 2.0 engine with 170 horsepower and 38.6 kfgm, having more torque than Compass and Renegade due to a new turbine.

The automatic transmission has nine gears and all-wheel drive with driving and terrain modes. Even in Flex, there are front-wheel drive actuation modes.

The Jeep Commander 2022 arrives with 233 liters in the trunk with seven seats or 661 liters with five seats configured. Having independent suspension on four wheels, the premium SUV comes with off road capability in the brand’s standard.

The Jeep Commander 2022 arrives with good stuff, with dual zone air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, lane warning, electric steering, leather seats, 18-inch wheels, full LED headlamps, multimedia with 10.25-inch screen, seven airbags, traction and stability controls, descent and ramp assist, traction modes, blind spot monitoring, wireless charging and more.

In addition to the items above Limited, Overland comes with panoramic sunroof, 19-rim wheels, exclusive seat trim, electric passenger seats, Harman Kardon sound, Adventure Intelligence and 127V outlet.

Customers will be able to test drive and see the car in stores from October 7th. For those who purchase the Jeep Commander 2022, the first three revisions will be free.

In the pre-sale, which started today, those who book with a deposit of R$5,000 will receive a personalized leather bag with a necessaire kit.

Jeep Commander 2022 – Prices

Jeep Commander Limited Flex – R$199,990

Jeep Commander Overland Flex – R$219,990

Jeep Commander Limited Diesel – R$ 259,990

Jeep Commander Overland Diesel – R$ 279,990

Jeep Commander 2022 – Version content

Jeep Commander 2022 – Photo Gallery