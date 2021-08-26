Jeep Commander is introduced; see 7 seater SUV prices and impressions – 8/26/2021

The third national model of Jeep is on pre-sale. The Commander has seven seats and was the brand’s first product developed in Brazil. Made in Goiana (PE) next to Compass, Renegade and Fiat Toro, it can be booked from this Thursday (26th), the date of the start of production.

Deliveries begin in October. There are four versions, combining engines and finishing. Limited is priced at R$ 199,990 with the 1.3 turbo flex engine and R$ 259,990 with the 2.0 turbodiesel.

In the case of Overland, it is R$ 219,990 and R$ 279,990, respectively. Like the Compass, the flex versions have 4×2 traction and those with the diesel engine, 4×4. The automatic transmissions are respectively six and nine gears.

The 1.3 turbo engine is identical to the one used in the Compass in all numbers. For the turbodiesel, an increase in power was expected, which did not come. The thruster maintained 170 hp.

What has changed is the torque. On the engine used in the Compass, it’s 35.7 mkgf. For the Commander, the force increased to 38.7 mkgf. That’s why the thruster gets a new name, TD380, as the torque in Nm is 380.

In the case of the Compass, it is 350 Nm and the turbodiesel is called the TD350. The versions with the flex engine are T270, in reference to the 270 Nm of force – or 27.5 mkgf.

Dimensions and space

37 cm. This is the Commander’s gain in length compared to Compass. The new model is 4.77 meters, which made it quite generous in several parameters.

One of the references in the seven-seat segment is the Tiguan, which last year won the strong company of the Tiggo 8. The Commander comes with dimensions close to those of the Volkswagen. The wheelbase is 2.79 m (16 cm longer than the Compass).

Second-row seats roll up to 14 cm on rails. Carried all the way to the rear, they provide ample legroom for three occupants. The central tunnel is not flat, but the elevation is small. Therefore, those who go in the middle do not have their legs too high and travel comfortably.

Passengers’ shoulders don’t bump into each other easily even when there are three people in the back seat. That’s because the car was also wider than the Compass.

To achieve this change, the gauges were wider and the suspensions were entirely modified at the front and rear. According to information from Jeep, they are completely new.

There are two air vents for second-row occupants. There, they can also adjust the wind speed, but not the temperature – the air conditioner has only two zones. They also have an A-type USB port and two 12V stations for recharging electronic devices.

Models made on the Commander platform (it’s the same as the Renegade and Compass) always end up being disadvantaged in the trunk of the competition. This time, that was not the case. With the five seats, the capacity is the same as the Tiguan: 661 liters.

With the seven in use, it drops to 237 liters. Access to the third row is easy. The rear doors open 80 degrees and a lever tilts the second row seats forward, resulting in good space for passengers to pass.

The only drawback is when it’s time to push the seats in the second row to the front. They are very heavy. To use the third-row ones, simply pull a rope from the back of these seats, starting from the trunk.

Design and finishing

The Commander is the first Jeep developed at the Stellantis design center in South America. The car created in Brazil will be sold here and in Latin America.

The headlights are full-LEDs with anti-glare system (automatic high beam). On the front grille, the seven slits that are also seen on the Compass form a design integrated into the optical assembly.

Sideways, the wheel boxes are trapezoidal in shape. In the Limited version, they are black and in the Overland, in body color. This, by the way, can be in two tones in the top option, with the roof in a different color.

And speaking of colors, there is no additional cost for metallic and pearlescent. Everything in Commander is standard. Back to the side, the car has a very square silhouette, a shape that remains in the rear without any creases. There, the lanterns are interconnected by an aluminum band.

The finish and design of the internal panel of the doors are identical to those of the Compass, including the shape of the handles and buttons for activating the power windows. Surfaces are smooth and leather with visible stitching is used.

As for the other internal panels, there are many differences, with the use of aluminum and Alcantara. This material is also in the upholstery of the seats, whose central part has checkered leather with visible stitching.

The center console was designed exclusively for Compass. It’s taller than the Commander’s.

Versions and equipment

All Commanders ship from the factory with customizable virtual dashboard and multimedia center with a 10″ screen. This is the same one that debuted on the Compass 2022. But, in the larger SUV, there’s Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, part of the system of Adventure Intelligence connectivity.

The Commander has two USB ports for the front occupants, one type A and the other type C. The model also features smartphone induction charger (wireless), native GPS navigator and on-board Wi-Fi (payable separately) to make the router function.

The car is also packed with driving aid technologies. There is parking assistance, cross traffic detector, blind spot and fatigue sensor.

Another highlight is the track reader. Autonomous emergency braking, in turn, is capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists. The Commander also comes with the Adaptive Speed ​​Controller (ACC).

Exclusives for the Overland version are the panoramic sunroof, the Harman-Kardon sound system, the 19” wheels and the electric adjustments for the front passenger seat (driver’s are standard on both).

Both versions come with electric trunk lid opening. However, only Overland offers the sensor that allows you to open the component by moving your feet under the bumper.

Performance

The Commander flex is 100 kilos heavier than the equivalent Compass, but it doesn’t disappoint with the 1.3 turbo engine. This thruster delivers up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf at 1,750 rpm. The car was tested at the Circuito dos Cristais, in Curvelo, Minas Gerais.

In this first contact, he showed good power to resume on straights and exits from corners. According to Jeep, the Commander Limited flex goes from 0 to 100 km/h 9.5 seconds (with ethanol). It’s only a tenth of a second slower than Compass.

The handling is very similar to the smaller model, which is great news as the Commander is bigger, heavier and taller. Although there is no possibility to adjust the steering responses through driving modes (there is only one sport for the gearbox), the system is very progressive, with good weight at high speed.

The Commander also surprised by the low body inclination when cornering. When we made a slightly bolder exit, the traction plus system kicked in, along with ESP, to make the correction. This technology transfers force between the front wheels, giving extra torque to the one that needs the most grip.

The diesel version was tested on the off-road, in a circuit set up to show the suspension’s good impact absorption – the car is very comfortable -, the great acoustic coating and how the extra torque acts in practice.

To show the power of the engine (there are 38.7 mkgf at 1,750 rpm), the Jeep placed among the obstacles even a climb of stairs. All you have to do is activate the system that works in first gear to play the reduced role, step on the accelerator pedal and the car climbs without problems.

In addition to 22.5 cm of ground clearance, the diesel version has a 25.4° entry angle. Other functions are the electronic descent aid and the “lock” of the 4×4 traction on demand (locks the distribution in 50/50).

The 4×4 version also has snow (for slippery floors) and sand (soft earth and clay, among other situations) driving systems. Tires, however, are for asphalt. The brand did not invest for the Commander in more off-road-oriented versions, such as the Renegade and Compass Trailhawk, with mixed-use components.

That’s because a less adventurous audience is expected for the car, who even want off-road skills, but will use it most of the time on asphalt.

Marketplace

With a good variety of versions, Jeep hopes to compete with models with seven different seats, which cost between R$ 180 thousand and R$ 350 thousand. The most affordable competitor is the Tiggo 8, which also has 4×2 traction.

Already the Tiguan is more powerful (has the 2.0 of 220 hp) and brings 4×4 traction. The Commander can handle it with both the flex and diesel engine versions. Another important rival is the Toyota SW4, which frequently appears in the sales ranking as the most popular seven-seater SUV in Brazil.

The brand is also betting on Mercedes-Benz GLB as a rival. The premium SUV has seven seats and a 1.3 turbo engine slightly weaker than the Commander’s, in addition to 4×2 traction.

Jeep launches the Commander with the goal of transforming it into the best-selling seven-seat SUV in Brazil. According to sources, the bet is that it will surpass 1,500 units sold per month.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.