Jeep Commander starts at R$199,990; see versions, photos and more details

Finally, the Jeep Commander 2022 was launched, the brand’s first seven-seater medium SUV developed and manufactured 100% in Brazil, more specifically in Goiana (PE). Built on the Small Wide 4×4 platform, it derives directly from the Compass, but it has peculiarities that make it different from the other models in the range sold here.

Marketed in two versions, Limited and Overland with turboflex or turbodiesel engine with 4×4 traction, it has prices starting at R$199,990 and going up to R$279,990, adding a rich list of equipment and sophistication, such as the application of internal details in suede and chrome with imitation copper.

The mechanical sets are the same as the Compass, that is, a 1.3 turboflex engine with 185 horsepower in ethanol and 180 in gasoline with a torque of 27.5 kgfm in both fuels combined with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 traction. In addition, 2.0 turbodiesel engine recalibrated to 38 kgfm of torque maintaining 170 horsepower with nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction. As with the younger brother with a diesel engine, there is a need for the Arla 32.

The trunk has 665 liters with the last row raised and after folding the capacity is increased to 1,768 liters.

See too

⇒ Jeep Compass 2022 will continue with PwD bonus in August

⇒ Jeep maintains IPI exemption for PwD with bonus in Renegade in August

⇒ Jeep readjusts prices for basically the entire Renegade and Compass range

Check out the content of each version and respective prices below:

Jeep Commander Limited 1.3 Turbo 4×2/2.0 Turbodiesel 4×4: R$199,990/R$259,990

From the entry-level version, the SUV features: two-zone automatic digital air conditioning with rear air vents, electric steering, power windows on all four doors with one-touch function on the front, electric locks, electric mirrors, twilight sensor, sensor rain, DRL, LED headlights and taillights, face-to-face key with push-button start, door handles and mirrors in the color of the car, four digital instruments with a 10.25-inch screen, induction cell phone charging, 7 airbags (double front , driver side, curtain and knee), rear camera, tire pressure sensor, Jeep Traction+ traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, UConnect multimedia center with 10.1-inch touchscreen, AM/FM radio, MP3 function, USB input, Bluetooth®, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring, integrated Alexa system, Wi-Fi, Adventure Intelligence, multifunctional steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, c reverse drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive autopilot, plate and track reader, automatic emergency braking, among other items.

Jeep Commander Overland 1.3 Turbo 4×2/2.0 Turbodiesel 4×4: R$219,990/R$279,990

Limited version items + 19-inch wheels, body color outer frames, brown and suede interior, sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, Adventure Intelligence+, power passenger seats and 127V socket.

Photos: Jeep Commander Overland

Follow us on social media: