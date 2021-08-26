Jorge says he is stronger and is close to being released to debut for Palmeiras | palm trees

In the process of physical reconditioning at Palmeiras, Jorge says he is feeling stronger and more confident. The left-back’s expectation is that he will now be able to train more often with the group and thus make his debut for the club..

– Month of great intensity, I’m feeling good. The personnel of the medical department, of all the staff, is being fundamental. Every day I feel stronger and more confident to be with the group as quickly as possible. I took a test and I was happy, I did a good test and now it’s up to the technical committee, medical department, physical preparation, which is the most important thing. It’s starting to train with the group little by little, gaining confidence and giving confidence to my teammates to come back to play, which is what I love the most – he said.

The shirt 6 performed at the club on July 27th. The player is in the process of reconditioning, having undergone surgery on his left knee in December. For almost eight months playing, Jorge is already eager to be available to Abel Ferreira.

– I can’t wait to be in the field. Athlete is in the anguish of playing again, I have eight months after the injury I had and I had a lot of patience and wisdom in my recovery. Thank God I had family by my side. I’m really happy to be at Palmeiras, I accepted the challenge of returning to Brazil. It is to focus on this end of recovery to be zero bullets and continue the work – he explained.

– Since I arrived I was very well received by everyone. It is important when the athlete arrives at the new club. I’m adapting well, I’m already feeling a lot of difference at work, on a daily basis. I hope I can continue, stay strong in this final stretch of knee recovery and help my teammates as quickly as possible – ended.