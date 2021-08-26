Jorginho is voted the best player in Europe in the 2020/21 season, and Tuchel wins as coach | Champions League

Brazilian midfielder naturalized Italian Jorginho, Chelsea, was voted the best player in Europe last season. Champions winner for his club and the Euro Cup defending Azzurra, won the award this Thursday, during the Champions League Groups Draw Ceremony .

Jorginho excelled in the voting, made by a special UEFA jury (understand below ), the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, and the French defensive midfielder Kanté, his Chelsea partner. He was unable to attend the event in Turkey because of the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic, but he thanked him in a video message on the auditorium’s screen where the draw was made.

– Thank you all, unfortunately I can’t be there for the restrictions. But I’m very happy with this award, I can’t not thank everyone who contributed to make it happen. Thanks to everyone who helped me this season, the fans, the players, the coach and all the people who didn’t believe in me, because you motivated me to work harder – said Jorginho.

Jorginho played 43 games for Chelsea in 2020/21, scored eight goals and contributed two assists. At european cup, played the seven games of Azzurra’s victorious campaign.

Tuchel voted best coach in Europe

German coach Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea as well as Jorginho, took the award for best coach in Europe. After replacing English idol Lampard in the middle of last season, he beat Catalan Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City, in the final and also in the Uefa election, as well as Italian Roberto Mancini, winner of the Euro with his country’s national team.

It is the third time in a row that a German coach has won the award. In previous years, Liverpool’s Klopp and Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick took the trophy.

In the individual awards, in which only Champions League performances were taken into account (not counting the Euro Cup, for example), the Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, from Chelsea, was voted the best of last season. The Portuguese Rúben Dias, from Manchester City, won the election among the defenders, and the French midfielder Kanté, from Chelsea, won as best midfielder.

Top scorer in the last Champions League with 10 goals, the 21-year-old Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland overcame the Polish Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich, and the French Mbappé, from PSG, to take the award for best striker.

– Very happy for this award. Can’t wait for the next Champions League,” Haaland said.

Rúben Dias, in turn, left behind two opponents precisely of the European champion Chelsea: the German Rudiger and the Spaniard Azpilicueta. Meanwhile, Kanté surpassed the other two opponents in the award for best player of the season, Jorginho and De Bruyne.

Understand how the Uefa vote was taken

The UEFA jury was composed of the 24 coaches of the teams that competed in the last Euro Cup and the 80 coaches of the teams that were in the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League in 2020/21. In addition to them, 55 journalists representing the countries of each association that is part of Uefa.