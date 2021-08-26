Judge who censored magazine in case Marcius Melhem teaches combating sexual harassment

Judge Tula Melo, from the 20th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, and author of the decision that prohibited the Piauí magazine from publishing reports on the accusations of sexual harassment against the humorist Marcius Melhem, gives courses on how to confront… sexual harassment.

On his Instagram profile, Melo deals with the theme recurrently, as well as the fight against violence against women.

“Honored for teaching the inaugural class of the CBMERJ Military Fire Brigade Command School Courses. The theme was combating moral and sexual harassment in corporations. It is very gratifying to collaborate in the development of mechanisms aimed at eradicating all forms of structural and invisible violence”, he wrote on 5 August.

The piauí magazine reported this Wednesday afternoon (25/8) that it had been under censorship since Melo accepted Marcius Melhem’s request and determined “the suspension, for the duration of the investigations, of the publication of an article in the piauí magazine or its respective site”. The decision went further: in case of non-compliance with the court order, the judge determined a fine of R$ 500 thousand, the collection of copies of the magazine at newsstands and the removal of the article from her website.

Honored with a medal offered by BOPE of Rio de Janeiro, Tula also usually posts photos with weapons and against impunity. In a video, he practices shooting with a rifle on the premises of the Civil Police in Rio de Janeiro, a probable training that the corporation recurrently gives to judges under threat of death. Judge Marcelo Bretas, from the 7th Federal Court of Rio, underwent this training.

