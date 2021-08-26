Juliette Freire takes action on Criança Esperança and a cause on the web

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Juliette Freire
Juliette Freire appeared singing with Wesley Safadão on Criança Esperança (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

About to release an EP and increasingly focused on her singing career, Juliette Freire, who was the BBB 2021 champion, of the Globe, sang the classic Annunciation with wesley naughty during this year’s edition of Child Hope.

The performance of the two, shown on the program this Monday (23), was recorded in Quixadá (CE) and began with the paraibana singing Disparada. On Twitter, the clip won praise from netizens, who were excited by the famous one.

Earlier this month, the woman from Paraíba announced that she will launch herself as a singer and will record an EP with six new songs. The songs already have a name, but they still don’t have a release date.

The news was revealed during an interview on Hugo Gloss’ website. On occasion, the famous said that the album will have the support of a team of renowned producers. The forecast is for the launch to take place by the end of the year.

“I always liked music and singing. Art has a special place in my heart. It’s a huge thrill to create this project, my first, alongside such important and talented people”, vibrated Juliette.

“Building my entire universe is a dream. I’m counting the hours so I can share this with everyone”, completed the new millionaire.

The project will be released by Virgin Music, in partnership with Brasil Rodamoinho Records, Anitta’s company. The songs will all be composed by musicians from Paraíba.

Check out the repercussion:

Luiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is a writer and columnist for RD1. It is on social networks at @luizfabio_ca and can also be via email [email protected]

