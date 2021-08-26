Juventus has Icardi and Gabriel Jesus as favorites to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Still with strong speculations about a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in this transfer window, which ends in a few days, the club is already preparing a list of names that could be substitutes for the star if he decides not to stay for the season. According to ‘Corriere dello Sport’, coach Massimiliano Allegri’s favorites are Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Jesus.

With Cristiano being strongly nominated for Manchester City, a negotiation with the Brazilian could be easier, since the Juve board can even involve him in the conversation for the number 7.

In the case of Icardi, the player has been standing out in the title of PSG, but could lose space with the arrival of Lionel Messi. The presence of the Argentine to form the attacking trio with Neymar and Mbappé may motivate the attacker to leave France for a chance to play.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus defined the value of 25 million euros (about R$ 154 million at current prices) for shirt 7. On the other hand, Manchester City is trying to negotiate, together with Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s manager, not to disburse the transfer amount. The parties are still talking.