Kalil and Galoucura met; mayor apologizes for statements

Organized fans Galoucura and Belo Horizonte mayor Alexandre Kalil met this Wednesday afternoon (25) to discuss the return of the public to the city’s stadiums. At the meeting, the former president of Atlético apologized for the statements made after the game against River Plate, which marked the fans’ return to Mineirão. The presence of the public in the stands remains suspended in Belo Horizonte.

One day after the Libertadores match against River, where several rules against Covid-19 were not complied with, the mayor hinted, in an interview with Globo Minas, that members of organized fans, who, in his words, could not go to the game for the ticket price, they would have won Atlético tickets. Galo denied the donation of tickets.

“That wasn’t what was agreed, I saw organized fans there that, given the ticket price, couldn’t be there, and I’m not afraid to go back. Those who think ‘it’s Atlético, they won’t do it ‘. It won’t do, my ass. They were insulting and disrespectful to the mayor of Belo Horizonte, “said the mayor on August 19th.

In an interview with Super 91.7 FM radio, Cesar Gordin, former president of Galoucura, said that according to Mayor Kalil, if the match against Palmeiras, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores were held today, there would be a public presence at Mineirão. Galo and Palmeiras face off on September 28 and, for now, the presence of the fans in the stadium will still be discussed.

According to Galoucura, the meeting was to deal with the return of the public to the stadium in a safe way. According to members of the organization, all measures to prevent Covid-19 were taken in that match, following the guidelines of the city.

“The mayor acknowledged a certain excess and apologized for the negative reference he made to the organized fans and immediately included us in the new meeting to be held with the clubs to discuss the return of the fans again”, wrote the organizer in an Instagram publication.

