Kerline criticizes Bil Araújo’s attitudes after staying: “Immaturity”

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

The ex-BBB Kerline participated in the podcast Lavando aClothes with ex-Fazenda Lucas Selfie and took the opportunity to remember a quick affair she had with Bil Araújo after the global reality show, which ended up causing a gap between them.

“Me and Bil, we stayed out here. Then I said: “Man, let’s leave this off, because if they know, it will be a wreck for both you and me. And I insist that you keep your ship with Ju (Juliette)…” (…) I didn’t want to get involved in any ships,” explained Kerline.

However, during a live, Raisa Barbosa insinuated that Kerline had hooked up with a biscuit and internet users soon associated with Acrebiano. The model didn’t like the joke at all and stopped talking to Kerline.

Kerline crying at BBB21Kerline crying RED

“Ker’s pobi, sir…”TV Globo/Reproduction

kerline bbb21kerline bbb21

Kerline was the first eliminated from BBB21Reproduction/Instagram

Kerline and LucasKerline and Lucas

Kerline and Lucas Hairstylereproduction

kerline bbbkerline bbb

She criticized Bil AraújoReproduction/Instagram

0

“I made a point of saying on Twitter that I hadn’t hooked up with him. And I woke up with messages [do Bil] on my WhatsApp complaining. I thought he was a dick yes. Blocked me, stopped following, a lot of childishness, immaturity. I did not do nothing. On the contrary, I always had respect for him. And him sending me these messages as if I did it on purpose. What was I going to win? Just a headache”, said the first eliminated from BBB21.

“I was really sad when I saw the comments he made on the gossip profile. We don’t talk, not at all. If we met, we would get in his face and send a lot of reais”, he added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR