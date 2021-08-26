know the main mistakes made by the transferor

Pix continues to be a success in Brazil, the ease and practicality of the tool has already attracted more than 87.6 million entries made by individuals and 5.8 million companies.

According to data from the Central Bank, on May 31 of this year there were already more than 253 million Pix keys registered.

In less than a year of its launch, the payment method has already surpassed both the number of transactions and the amounts handled by operations carried out in DOC and TED in the country.

Pix errors

With this amount of transactions and entries in the tool, it was inevitable that problems would eventually arise during the handling and development of Pix.

When an error occurs, the financial institution where the transaction is taking place is required to report and briefly describe the situation, but the message is not standard among banks.

Check out some of the main mistakes below:

Wrong key format and missing key: sometimes when inserting the pix key, there may be a typo, missing a number of a CNPJ or even stating that that key does not exist. When the error is related to this, the message that appears must say that it is related to the format or that it was not found and that the transaction was not carried out.

To solve it, just check the digits and if there is still a discrepancy, get in touch with the key holder for clarification. Always check the data for whoever is sending the transaction, after all, just a wrong number can send the value to someone else.

Communication failure: the banking system or the tool itself may have flaws and instabilities, making it necessary to wait to make another attempt.

In this case, the message that appears should indicate that there was a communication problem or technical failure. This means that the bank was unable to establish contact and exchange information with the Central Bank’s Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT), which allows searching transactional accounts through keys.

Transaction settlement error: this error is reported when the account balance is insufficient to perform that transaction or if the timeout has been exceeded on that tool page.

In these cases, the financial institution must inform what happened: it will be reported if the balance is insufficient, if the receiving account is unavailable or if the time on the page was exceeded.