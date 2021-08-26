Kristen Stewart becomes Diana in Spencer’s 1st Preview; see description

Some scenes from Kristen Stewart like the princess Diana, in the biopic spencer, were displayed during the panel of Neon at CinemaCon. The film, directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie), focuses on the 1991 weekend when Lady Di decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles of Wales. The production’s title borrows the activist’s Christian name to signal the break. Check out the recently released official movie poster:

According to The Wrap, the preview disclosed at the event “begins with a montage of elaborate dresses being placed under evaluation by Diana and Diana in a fetal position in a bathroom, hiding from everyone who is sitting at the table for what appears to be a Christmas meal. The images also show her dancing around the room. Buckingham Palace, running through fields, navigating rooms in a silver dress and being chased by paparazzi..

In sequence, “Neon showed images of a conversation between Diana and Prince Charles held around a pool table, creating a physical space dividing the couple who, it is known, had a troubled relationship. They discuss their private and public life and form. that Diana chooses to dress up and they also argue about one of their kids taking shooting lessons. It’s intense and fraught with anxiety and ends with Charles rolling a black pool ball, which Diana intercepts.”.

Previously, Stewart talked about the project [via Deadline]: “Spencer is an emotional dive into imagining who Diana was at a pivotal time in her life. It’s an affirmation of all its layers, starting with his given name, Spencer. It’s a big effort to try to come back to herself as Diana tries to cling to what the name Spencer means to her.“.

In addition to Stewart, jack farthing, Timothy Spall, Olga Helsing and Sean Harris are also part of the cast. The direction is from Pablo Larrain, and the script is up to p, creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders. THE Neon revealed on Twitter that the film will be shown in November 5 in the United States.