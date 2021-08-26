Lamborghini apprehended, worth R$ 800 thousand, becomes a Federal Police vehicle

A seized Lamborghini that belonged to the fake “King of Bitcoin”, Claudio Oliveira, was transformed into a Federal Police vehicle, in Paraná, after authorization from the Federal Police. The seizure of the luxury sports car took place during Operation Daemon, which is investigating a gang suspected of using cryptocurrencies, carried out by the Federal Police last month.

The vehicle received provisional authorization for use by the Federal Police, but only for exhibitions and events. The car will be returned to the Judiciary, since, after the actions of the PF, an auction will be held without a date set by the courts.

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 model is valued at around R$800,000 and is equipped with a 10-cylinder engine and 560 horsepower, going from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 325 km/h.

“Despite its power, the vehicle will not be used in the PF’s routine actions as a common vehicle, but rather directed to exhibitions, events and educational actions to repress organized crime and decapitalization of assets of criminal organizations,” explained the PF’s advisors in a statement .

Federal Police investigations into Operation Daemon in which the luxury sports car was apprehended point to a “true financial pyramid scheme” that would have diverted R$1.5 billion from 7,000 customers.