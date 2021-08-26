Leticia Sabatella speaks of role as Tereza Cristina and crisis in the country

The history of Brazil does not always value female figures. In the opposite direction of this erasure, the actress Leticia Sabatella plays the empress Tereza Cristina in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, on Globo. Other facets of the character, such as the interest in excavations in archaeological sites and lyrical singing, are explored in the plot.

Denying the idea that the empress was just “an ugly woman”, Sabatella told universe that, by playing a 19th century woman, she also understands what struggles we fight as women to gain our rights.

The actress also spoke about self-esteem, the pandemic, positioning against Bolsonaro and how political polarization and environmental issues affect her. “I fight every day not to succumb to the sadness of seeing what is happening in the country,” he said.

UNIVERSA: Who is Empress Teresa Cristina and why do we know little about her?

LETICIA SABATELLA: I did an ‘archaeological’ research, because it was a character I didn’t know either. The dismantling of the images of the monarchy, made when there was a coup for the Republic to be installed as a new regime, also affected it.

The actress in the soap opera In times of the Emperor, recorded during the pandemic Image: Publicity/Globo//João Miguel Júnior

She was the last empress, but then suffered this historical erasure.

There is also the fact that she is a woman and the story is told by men

What is known is that she was from a region that no longer had slavery and freed enslaved people in a public square. He was interested in archeology, he participated in the excavations of Veio and Pompeii [cidades próximas a Nápoles, na Itália] and it was a great promoter of the arts. She practiced lyrical singing herself.

So, I saw that she wasn’t such a faded figure, the things she liked to sing, talking about love, showed that she had a fire inside her. But there is a very romanticized story about her figure: how can you reduce a person because they have an ‘eggplant nose’? Then I met the Neapolitan researcher Antonella Roscilli, who has a large study on the empress. It was she who told me that the empress and Dom Pedro II protected anarchists, for example. And unlike Empress Maria Leopoldina, who was important for independence, but was unable to adapt to the country, Tereza Cristina fell in love with Brazil.

You play a 19th century woman, still very used to the values ​​of serving men, of keeping the family. Looking at that past inspires you in the fight for our rights?

Totally. Until today, we have this issue of giving in to be accepted. There is a difficulty in breaking with the established – which, even when established harmoniously, is oppressive, because it is patriarchal.

Tereza Cristina was still in slavery. There must have been a time when she thought she needed to take care of something bigger than her own skin as a woman.

Selton Mello as Dom Pedro II and Leticia Sabatella as Tereza Cristina, in the novel In the times of the emperor Image: Publicity/Fabio Rocha

I confess that I’m looking for ways to contribute to more harmony, more humanity. At the same time, I realize that we need a shock to break the established ones. And this we find with strategies, while we try to improve this issue of women’s struggle, because it is not healthy, in the physical, psychic, emotional dimensions, for us.

I don’t see a woman who hasn’t been oppressed, embraced something, no matter how much she’s done her thing, who hasn’t been sickened or raped in that sense.

At that time, fighting happened, but the boundaries were narrower, communication was more restricted. Today, we have information with a global reach, and yet we can still be deceived by the patriarchal logic.

How was the stoppage and the resumption for the soap opera recordings?

It was very well conducted by our production team, by Globo. Right from the start, the director and producer already called telling us to be careful. Suddenly, the lockdown signals came, Globo sent everyone home, I had never seen that. It was a time when the President of the Republic was exposing himself in agglomerations, Brazil was very poorly served as an example.

The orientation was for each one to take care of their own, of their family. We weren’t on vacation, we were supposed to take care of ourselves, because at any moment we would come back.

During the confinement, I went through all the difficulties, how to deal with the emotional. And I also felt like I was in a big infirmary, because they were indigenous peoples asking for help, I mobilized in campaigns with colleagues from the artistic class, I did lives to help those who lost income in the pandemic…

After a while, I started doing artistic things, studying. I recorded the Caravana Tonteria album, recorded a clip, made some poetic interventions by Edith Piaf.

I managed to be more productive and resuming the soap opera helped me even more to regain my vitality and energy, because it is exciting. It’s fun, there are colleagues I love. This gave a gas

Like Tereza Cristina, you will bring opera singing to the scene. And he has also performed the show Caravana Tonteria, singing. How is it going through music?

The music had taken a back seat and I wanted to resume. TV brought this to me in the miniseries ‘Hoje é Dia de Maria’, in the reality show ‘Popstar’ which, for me, was difficult because it had no pop repertoire. But, it was a class. In the soap opera ‘Sangue Bom’ I was also singing and now it also comes in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’.

I feel like I always have room on TV to be more than one thing. I have an escapist tendency, if it’s not art, it’s going to be a heavier drug [risos]. Also, I can communicate better with her. In the Caravan show, for example, more than a political speech, I manage to reach people’s hearts and talk about better political choices for the whole, social justice, human rights. It is a path that can never be left aside and that is why it ends up bothering authoritarian regimes so much. Because art is transformation.

Leticia Sabatella during the presentation of the show “Caravana Tonteria” Image: Roberto Filho / Brazil News

Some experts say we have a “pandemic of violence against women” too. You’ve already revealed that you’ve been through an assault situation. What message do you have for women living this way now?

I don’t know if it would have something so synthetic, but I would say about the ability to believe in yourself and question the oppressions that come in the form of a treat or love. You have to be careful with this word ‘love’, which becomes something magical, wonderful, divine, to speak of oppression.

I know this is delicate, because we are born with this purpose, we want to give ourselves, love, make sense in this way. Also, there is the blame that is placed for not being selfish. It’s all a way to deceive the psychological and leave women hostage to this logic.

I have often experienced a state of not thinking well. You intuit something, but gaslighting happens [manipulação psicológica como forma de violência]. People who are smart and successful are emotionally that way, because we’re led to be that granting figure. Pay attention to what is said to be love, because it will never be in the name of hate or wanting to gain an advantage over you.

Did you have a support network to get out of this situation of violence? How important was it?

I learned that the only way out is with the support network—alone is very difficult. We believe that we are choosing to be there… The support network needs to look at this woman, because what happens is cowardice, given the patriarchal logic in which we live.

On social networks, you post lots of photos without makeup and receive praise for their natural beauty. Did you go through a self-esteem process to free yourself from aesthetic standards?

I was always more available, I did “A Muralha” without makeup and, in “Liberdade, Liberdade”, the same, the makeup was dirty. Delfina, in “Tempo de Amar”, Tereza Cristina herself… These are characters that distort me.

In the case of the empress, there was the literature that she was ugly. But, I saw that we fell into a trap, with a misogynist, fat-phobic look… Then I saw that she was just a person who didn’t have facial harmonization [risos]. It wasn’t in a pattern and I wondered about it. What standard of beauty do we put in our head? This is a prison.

Before, beauty was like something that kept me from being a good actress. My release is in this sense, because I blamed myself a lot because of vanity. The balance for me is to see that getting ready is not a problem. I have aesthetic care, but I also like to see beauty changing and I think that being on social media brings me closer to people.

Many artists were charged or canceled for political positions, especially this year. You often post “Fora Bolsonaro” on your networks. What if positioning like this brings you good and bad?

It’s impossible not to take a stand against it, I don’t know if it’s a matter of choice. Because there’s nothing good, nothing that justifies us needing a genocidal government with the country we have. It’s just greed. I could only have some peace of mind to take a step and breathe, with all that that can entail, positioning me against him.

In the repercussion of the position of actress Juliana Paes in defense of doctor Nise Yamaguchi, you were praised for having called the actress to talk about the political polarization she mentioned. How do you handle this issue?

I’m so full of flaws that I often manage to empathize and understand others. I know people are not one thing. Of course I also feel angry, I have limits and hours to say “f*ck you”, but I feel that even with the craziest person attacking me in a public square – and I’ve been there. [em 2016, a atriz foi hostilizada em uma manifestação a favor do impeachment de Dilma Rousseff] — I don’t feel anger, but pity, pain, sadness.

Once, at a meeting at Paula Lavigne’s and Caetano Veloso’s house, Marisa Monte said something beautiful: “The average thins”. In a singing audience, even though there are a thousand people, the sound is in tune. When this is allowed, there is harmony in this chaos of polarization

If there wasn’t so much fake news, we could judge people individually. As we know that it is not just the conscience of individuals, but what encompasses them, we need to start with dialogue. And I have an affinity with Juliana, I admire her as an actress, a personality, I like to see her. I’m enchanted by her. I know she said something that is not cool, the way she treated social movements hurt me, but she didn’t have the knowledge.

We need to think about the collective in a more generous way, and I don’t think even the PT government, which was not so much leftist, was able to bring political education. It gave access to a lot, college and consumer goods, but applied citizenship, in project choices, no. Therefore, we have to be very delicate in explaining the situation to the general public. Because there he wasn’t just talking to Juliana, but to the millions of followers she has.

You use your voice to alert people to environmental issues, from indigenous peoples. How do you see this news with an ‘irreversible’ tone about the environment?

With great sadness, I struggle every day not to succumb to the sadness of seeing what is happening in the country. I fight for the children, for the indigenous people, for the landless, for those who have the right to a quality life. I fight for nature and animals. That’s how I can make sense of it. I try to do my part and inspire people to have the courage to fight and defend our lives with quality.