Letitia Wright Suffers ‘Minor Injuries’ In Accident While Recording ‘Black Panther 2’ | Movie theater

Actress Letitia Wright was taken to a hospital in the United States after an accident while recording “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” (still untitled in Portuguese), the sequel to “Pantera Negra” (2018), according to the website Deadline.

“Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries today while recording an action scene for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda forever,'” a Marvel spokesperson told the site.

“She is currently receiving care at a local hospital and should be released soon.”

Deadline sources say it was a minor accident, which shouldn’t delay the recording schedule. It took place in Boston, but main production takes place in Atlanta.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda forever,” which is scheduled to premiere in the United States on July 8, 2022, Wright once again plays Shuri, the protagonist’s sister.

After Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Disney has said it will not cast another actor to play T’Challa, and will focus on the fictional realm of Wakanda and the other characters featured in the first film.