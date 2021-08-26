Lisa Barcelos is attacked by internet users after coup

the influencer Lisa Barcelos went through a traumatic moment while trying to rent a property in Rio de Janeiro. YouTuber posted on its Instagram profile images in which it showed conversations with an alleged gang. However, after Lisa made this disclosure, criticism from netizens began and the influencer was disgusted.

According to Lisa, the alleged gang would have impersonated a real estate agency and convinced the influencer to transfer the value of the property’s rent. She carried out the transfer and then went to the place where the residence would be located. While on her way, she received a message, stating that she was falling for a scam.

The message was from the supposed real estate agency, “Sorry for the coup, but we were needing… You’ll make it but with your life. Forgive us tbj always brotherhood above all [sic], said the text. “It was bad aunt God go double“, he completed. Lisa burst out and cried in her stories, telling her followers about the alleged coup.

After the event, internet users started attacking Lisa, stating that the coup would actually be a setup. “This photo is not even theirs, this one is a meme that is going on the internet“, said a follower. “More fake than three reais“, pointed out another. “I think this print is a meme, it’s on google“, commented another internet user.

The counterinfluencer messages continued. “Either too innocent or it’s a lie! Look at the spelling, play it on the internet because to show that you had 10K or to gain visibility… only see who wants to“, said an Instagram profile. “She has an iPhone, right? The print is from an Android“, fired an internet user.

Lisa comments on attacks

Right after the attacks, Lisa Barcelos spoke: “Guys, I’m seeing on gossip pages that it’s fake, that I made fake controversy because the prints I showed are from Android and I have an iPhone. It’s on my sister’s cell phone, she was closing the house, it’s her son on the wallpaper. But, do what ?“, commented the influencer.

“Guys, they only started writing wrong after they said it was a scam. Before they were writing exactly like a real estate agent, exactly like a real estate agent, there was no way to suspect old. Mbut next time I don’t say anything. What do you think I am? What do these people think I am?“, finished Lisa Barcelos.