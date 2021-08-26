Live broadcast from São Paulo x Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil; follow narration

The governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), met this Wednesday, 25th, with the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Ceará (Abrasel-CE), Taiene Righetto, and director Daiana Fernandes. Through social networks, Camilo stated that, at the time, there was a discussion about the recovery of the economy and the State’s support for the sector, which he highlights was one of the biggest affected by the pandemic.

The chief secretary of the Civil House, Chagas Vieira, also participated in the meeting. “We are still discussing new partnerships between the Government of Ceará and Abrasel-CE”, said the governor.

This Wednesday, I received the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Ceará (Abrasel-CE), Taiene Righetto, and the director Daiana Fernandes. We talked about the recovery of the economy and the State’s support for the sector, which was one of the biggest affected by the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/On5dhXAhCX — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) August 25, 2021

One of the few changes in the new decree, which took effect on Monday, 23, was the extension of the opening hours of restaurants. The extension of the hours was among the main demands of the sector.

The new rules already represent advances for the food industry outside the home, since the segment was the only one to have flexible hours. With the update, restaurants, bars and beach huts had extended opening hours until midnight. However, establishments must still operate 50% of capacity.

About the subject

Check out the main changes with the new decree in Ceará

Religious sectors and street commerce

>> Street commerce and services, involving establishments located outside shopping malls, including offices in general: authorized to operate from 9 am to 7 pm, with a 50% limitation

>> Malls: authorized to operate from 10 am to 10 pm, with a limitation of 50%

>> Restaurants and bars: from 9 am to midnight, except for those located in malls – which will be open from 10 am to midnight, with a capacity of 50%

>> Religious institutions: may promote face-to-face celebrations until 10 pm with 70% of the capacity limit

>> Construction: will start activities from 7 am

Academies

>> From Monday to Sunday, from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, with a capacity of 40%, operation by appointment and observing the biosafety protocols and with a recommendation of a scheduling system

beach huts

>> They can work from 8:00 am to 12:00 am, with a limitation of 50% and compliance with the sanitary protocol rules.

>> Swimming pools and water parks inside establishments: authorized but limited to 30% of capacity

buffets

>> Those who operate as a restaurant: may work with a 50% limitation with the same rules as the food outside the home sector.

>> social events: released with a capacity of 200 people for open environments and 100 people for closed environments; admission admission of people already vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine or proof of negative test for Covid-19, with an exam carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours before the event. Events must be held between 9am and midnight.

Various events and cultural or leisure facilities

>> Allowed to carry out events specific tests previously scheduled and defined by the sector with the health authorities;

>> Free fairs: authorized, provided that the minimum distance between the sales booths and customers and with 50% of the capacity is obeyed;

>> Club pools or water parks associated with hotel chains: authorized, with a maximum occupancy of 60% of capacity;

>> Theaters, museums, libraries and cinemas: authorized, with a capacity limitation of 50%;

>> Amusement park: authorized, with a limit of 30% of the capacity;

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags