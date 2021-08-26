Live, Internet users call Globo a “joke” and the presenter gets annoyed (see video)

During a report on the strike of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM), aired last Tuesday (24), on Bom Dia SP, Rede Globo presenter Rodrigo Bocardi was irritated by the critical comment of a netizen.

After showing an excerpt in which a reporter from the network talks with a woman who reported that she had been unemployed for over a year, and was on her first day of a new job, worried about not being late and making a bad impression, a netizen sent a comment:

“O Bom Dia São Paulo finds to interview exactly a lady who is starting today. This Globo is a joke!”

The presenter responded to the comment live, exposing the name of the internet user, Welington Ferraz:

“The joke is in your message. Not in our behavior. We were listening to people randomly.

Maybe not you, but how many people aren’t there on your first day [de trabalho], in the middle of a pandemic, getting a job?”, fired the presenter, losing patience with the critics.

Check out:

