Lots of new details from The King of Fighters XV; editions and DLC

SNK announced during Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live several details of The King of Fighters XV.

First, if you missed it, check out the trailer in its full version and with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.

Then we have the release date: February 17, 2022. The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Below you can see the different editions and prices:

King of Fighters XV Standard Edition – $59.99

Contains the base game

Digital Pre-Order Bonus: PS4 Theme

King of Fighters XV Day One Edition – $59.99

Contains Terry’s costume “Garou: Mark of the Wolves” DLC

Available only in physical stores

King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition (Digital) – $84.99

Contains the base game plus three days of Early Access

Plus Team Pass 1 of KOF XV (Includes Team 1 & 2 DLC with three characters per team, six characters in total)

Leona’s exclusive outfit “Classic Leona” – digital version only

KOF XV Team Pass 1

DLC Characters “Team 1” + “Team 2” combo pack (two teams, six characters) – $29.99

DLC Characters “Team 1” 3 DLC Characters (1 Team) – $15.99

DLC Characters “Team 2” 3 DLC characters (1 Team) – US$ 15.99

King of Fighters XV features 39 characters, including popular classic characters, resurrected fan favorites, and those crucial to the unfolding events. This is the first time that the heroes of each saga unite, making this an unmissable moment in the plot of King of Fighters. The latest game in the saga King of Fighters continues from the Story mode of the previous title. Heroes of Orochi, NESTS and Ash Sagas have joined King of Fighters XV and this time the story is reaching an explosive climax.

King of Fighters XV brings the classic system of 3v3 team battles, as well as a host of new features such as SHATTER STRIKE, a new mechanic that allows players to counterattack enemies. Additionally, players will have a MAX Mode experience as well as MAX Mode (Quick), with a rush function that will allow combos to be executed by quickly pressing the attack buttons. All of these features, including some fresh and vibrant special moves, will ensure some explosive fights and exciting gameplay for new and veteran players alike.

King of Fighters XV will support 1-2 player local as well as 2-8 player online games. The game features a wide variety of online modes including RANKED MATCH, CASUAL MATCH, ROOM MATCH and ONLINE TRAINING. There’s also a new DRAFT VS mode, which pits you against an opponent while trying to trap your favorite character before he does. Rollback netcode was adopted for the best online experience.

Gallery features will include not only character voices and gameplay scenes. King of Fighters XV, but also a special animated short, directed by a world-renowned artist: Masami Obari.

In addition, the new DJ Station features over 300 popular songs from across the series King of Fighters. Players will even be able to customize their fights to have their favorite tracks playing in the background.