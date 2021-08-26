Lucas Lima, from Palmeiras, will play for Fortaleza on loan – 25/08/2021

Midfielder Lucas Lima will play for Fortaleza. The Palmeiras player arrives at the club from Ceará on loan until the end of the season. Fortaleza will pay 40% of the athlete’s salary, which is around R$ 1 million per month.

Lucas arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 and never corresponded on the field to what was expected of him due to the time he worked for Santos and made the Brazilian national team. His contract with Alviverde runs until the end of 2022.

Last week, the player was close to Santos along the same lines as the negotiation with Fortaleza. But the rejection of the fans on social networks made the club alvinegro back down.

Lucas played eight games for Palmeiras in the season —starting in five— and didn’t play for Alviverde in this year’s Brazilian Championship. His last goal for Palmeiras was in March, in a 3-0 victory over São Caetano at Paulista.

Their last game was the 1-0 defeat by CRB, at Allianz Parque, which culminated in the elimination of the team in the Copa do Brasil, on penalties, in June. Lucas missed his charge.

Player is eagerly awaited at Fortaleza

Despite the performance below expectations at Palmeiras, in Fortaleza, the signing of the player is being quite celebrated.

The club’s Twitter profile made a thread with tips about hiring, to raise expectations.