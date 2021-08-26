Luísa gets annoyed when she sees Pedro with another lover · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be irritated when she sees Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) kissing another lover. The bust will be the result of a setup by Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella), who wants to see her husband far away from the countess of Barral in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in next Wednesday’s chapter (1) , the empress will ask Celestina (Bel Kutner) to take a clothes seller, known as Mariquinha (name of the actress not disclosed), to the palace, with the excuse that she needs to go shopping. The girl is a former lover of Pedro.

Determined to separate Luisa’s husband, Teresa will order the girl to wait in the monarch’s office. Upon arriving at the place, the emperor will be surprised by the presence of his mistress, who will insinuate herself for him.

“Please, Mariquinha. What happened between us is over a long time ago,” he will say. “Not for me,” the girl will retort. “We mustn’t! Someone might show up,” the protagonist will say.

Meanwhile, Celestina will be in charge of gossip on the empress’s plan. She will call Luisa and tell her that Pedro is in her office with a lover. The Countess will go there, and as she approaches, she will see the woman kissing the Emperor. Without being seen by him, the princess’s teacher will leave annoyed.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro uses sensual trickery in Nos Tempos do Imperador!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.