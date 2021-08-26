Lula cites Queiroz and cracks as he says he is ready to discuss corruption with Bolsonaro





Former President Lula said on Thursday 26 that he is ready to discuss the issue of corruption with President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election. your children.

“When you have a president who talks about fighting corruption and you don’t investigate Queiroz, you don’t investigate the cracks that involved his children and he doesn’t investigate his own assets… I’m very comfortable with this debate,” Lula declared.

“If there’s one thing I’m not afraid of, it’s this discourse of corruption, which has always been made in Brazil. We’ve already had a president who was elected with a broom and another who was elected denouncing everyone, like Collor. There is no candidate who has the moral authority to talk about PT corruption,” he added.

In the conversation, Lula revealed that he does not believe in a democratic rupture. “Not that it is not Bolsonaro’s wish, but Brazilian society knows that democracy is good”.

“His coup would not be military but of militiaman, because he brought together the militiamen who live with his family. We need to be careful, as they do not act normally”, he warned.

