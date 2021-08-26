Lula lands in Salvador and is received by Jaques Wagner and Rui Costa

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived this Wednesday (25th), in Salvador, as part of the trip he has been taking to the Northeast, already with his eyes on the 2022 elections. Received by Jaques Wagner and Rui Costa, he will stay in the city until Friday (27), when the caravan through the region ends.

In the capital of Bahia, he will meet allied politicians and participate in activities at the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba) and at the Narandiba Polyclinic. Also scheduled is a visit to Senzala do Barro Preto, headquarters of Ilê Aiyê, in Liberdade, and a dinner booked at the Palácio de Ondina, in addition to going to Senai/Cimatec, in Camaçari.

Read more news at Alô Alô Bahia