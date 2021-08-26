Lyanco, who was speculated at Flamengo, hits Southampton and will play Premier League

O Southampton announced this Wednesday the hiring of the defender lyanco, revealed by São Paulo and that was in the Turin, from Italy.

The 24-year-old defender had been speculated on in the Flamengo, but ended up staying in European football and will now play for the Premier League for the first time in his career.

He signed for four seasons with alvirrubros.

“I’m very happy to be here. I had a dream since childhood, ever since I started playing football, one day to be in the Premier League and play at a club like Southampton. It’s a dream not only for me, but for my family as well,” said Lyanco, to the official website of saints.

“I grew up in Brazil and football is totally different (from Europe). When I went to Italy, I learned that we have to be more focused on tactics. Premier League and play strong football. For me, English football is perfect,” he added.

Lynco signs contract with Premier League Southampton Matt Watson/Southampton

Lyanco has been at Torino since 2016, when he was sold by São Paulo and signed a five-year contract with the Italian team.

In the 2018/19 season, he still played on loan at Bologna.

Of Serbian descent, he has dual nationality and even defended the Serbia national team in the under-19 category.

After that, however, he was “captured” back by Brazil and played for the Canarinho team in the U-20 and U-23.



