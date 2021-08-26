Maisa Silva is surprised by erotic sweets in France: ‘Mó dear’

Enjoying a trip in Paris, France, Maisa Silva, aged 19, shared with her followers, this morning, a print of erotic sweets sold at the place and did not hide the surprise with the price of each.

Through Twitter, the presenter posted a photo of the menu with the variety of sweets and joked that the format was not the traditional one sold in Brazil: “The sweets from France are so different, right? Would they buy?”, he asked.

Then, the young woman said that she and her parents had a good laugh with the gastronomic delicacies and pointed out that the price of 45 euros (R$ 276 in today’s quotation) was exaggerated.

Me and my parents saw this menu yesterday and we stayed (shock emoji). At least it got a good laugh. By the way, expensive millstone right?

Amid the repercussion of the photo on the menu, a fan stated that he was still not knowing how to deal with the fact that she had come of age. Maisa Silva, however, warned that the post did not contain any heavy content.

‘Perrengue chic’

Yesterday, Maisa told followers that she went through a little ‘chic perrengue’ while walking through the city of Paris.

“I almost lost the hat Nicholas gave me because first it fell on the street and then it fell on these leaves under the arm of this sculpture (laughs) I went to get it but Bill was afraid I’d mess up (even more) and he took it for me” , said Maisa on Twitter.

Nicholas is the boyfriend of the presenter, who she has been with for almost 4 years. The 20-year-old did not travel to Europe with her.