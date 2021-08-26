Mantuan scores goal in Corinthians training and comments Covid-19’s recovery

Wednesday marked another day of Corinthians activities at CT Joaquim Grava with the presence of midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, his second this week. Released from quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on the 16th, the young man spoke about his recovery and said he was ready to play.

“Thank God I recovered well and everything is fine with my family. Now, we are 100% back and at the teacher’s disposal,” he said, in a statement to the club’s social networks.

Before being diagnosed with the disease, Mantuan had already gained a sequence in the day-to-day work with the senior team and approached the return to the pitch, ten months after tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee.

At 20, the midfielder created at the base can already be related to Timão’s next match, on Saturday, against Grêmio. Under the eyes of Sylvinho, the young man scored a beautiful goal during this Wednesday’s activity in CT.

“It was a great goal. Xavier was right there in front of me, I managed to take good care of him and the goalkeeper”, commented the player about the move, in which he cleaned the steering wheel, pulled the right penalty and placed the ball in the angle – see the move below.

Watch Mantuan’s video released by Corinthians

After healing from Covid-19, Gustavo Mantuan returned to training with the ball at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava and scored a great goal!

