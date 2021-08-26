Marcius Melhem goes to court to ban magazine from publishing report | celebrities

Playback/RecordTV marcius melhem

Actor Marcius Melhem sued the courts to prohibit Revista Piauí from publishing an article with consequences of the accusations of sexual and moral harassment that the actor received.

According to a report from Piauí, the magazine has been banned since August 12 from reporting on the developments of the cases. Melhem was accused of sexually harassing at least eight women who were his co-workers.

Reporter João Batista Jr. explained that he had been trying to contact Melhem since August 5th for an interview about new findings. The actor’s office asked for a deadline to respond, extended it, and Marcius, through his lawyers, went to court asking that the magazine be prevented from publishing the investigation.

Judge Tula Corrêa de Mello, from the 20th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, accepted Melhem’s request and, since then, Revista Piauí has ​​been prohibited from publishing the matter until the end of the investigations. If Piauí does not comply with the determination, it will have to pay a fine of R$ 500 thousand, in addition to removing the copies of the magazine from newsstands throughout Brazil and removing the article from the site.

On Twitter, Marcius Melhem denied the allegations. “It’s a lie that I asked for censorship of the Piauí magazine! I repeat: it is another lie from João Batista Júnior that I asked for censorship for the publication of the Piauí magazine story! (I understand here what justice allows me to say about this. )”, said the actor.

IT’S A LIE I ASKED CENSORSHIP TO PIAUÍ MAGAZINE!!!

I repeat: IT’S ANOTHER LIE BY JOÃO BATISTA JÚNIOR THAT I HAVE CENSORED THE PUBLICATION OF MATTER IN PIAUÍ MAGAZINE! (I understand here what justice allows me to say about this. I’ll clarify soon!) — Marcius Melhem (@omarciusmelhem) August 25, 2021

understand the case

Marcius Melhem was accused of moral and sexual harassment by different actresses and professionals from Globo’s comedy center. He left the station in August and three months later the Piauí magazine published a report revealing how the backstage of the alleged harassment and accusations would have been.

In 2017, Melhem would have harassed Dani Calabresa at a party celebrating the 100th episode of “Zorra”. He would have tried to force kiss her and show her his cock. After that occasion, the comedian would have suffered further harassment, until she denounced her boss to the company’s compliance.

Calabresa’s denunciation would have made other women gain courage and also denounce Marcius for harassment. The case was leaked to the press and the then comedian director left the station. Those involved in the case would have been outraged by the fact that Globo did not mention the harassment as a reason for the dismissal. Professionals demand more transparency from the company in case investigations. Marcius Melhem denies all charges.

Statement by Marcius Melhem

Marcius Melhem denies that the lawyers asked him to censor a report in Piauí magazine. In a note sent by his press office to iG Gente, the comedian says that he asked “only to investigate the leak of confidential information” so that he could defend himself.

Check out the full official statement below:

“It’s not true that my lawyers asked the court to censor a report in Piauí. My request was only to investigate the leak of confidential information and so that I could defend myself with the evidence I have. I didn’t ask for judicial secrecy in No process. Piauí, yes, asked for secrecy about a process that I file against the magazine. I fight for transparency and truth and, as far as I am concerned, this process would have no secret. It would be open to any journalist. But I am obliged to obey the Justice , including due to the secrecy requested by Piauí. As soon as possible, I will go public to show the truth. Piauí, I suppose, will not publish it.

The reporter João Batista claimed that he was doing a story about the “legal developments” of the case, despite not having published a line about the 6 (six) processes that I opened after the published lies. As the investigation opened in the MP runs under judicial secrecy, he knows I can’t comment. Even if he had access to my answers and proofs of my innocence, João Batista would not publish them, as some of them have already been made public and have been widely covered by the press – except for Piauí.

My lawyers never asked the magazine to be censored. I asked for time to respond because I had to consult with the judge about what facts I could mention in my defense, such as messages exchanged with the alleged victims. The judge took the measures to preserve the secrecy that she deemed necessary and kept me prohibited from disclosing evidence in my favor. If the magazine considers itself censored for not being able to break a secret of justice, why doesn’t it consider me a victim of censorship as well?

The reporter released bits and pieces, as he always did in his partiality. He omitted why he did not write a line to inform the public in Piauí about the evidence that makes clear the lies in the first story. Why does Piauí magazine want to leak an inquiry before having my defense there, at the same time asking for judicial secrecy in the case I filed against it? After all, is Piauí against or in favor of secrecy?

Marcius Melhem”.