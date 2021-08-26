Marina Ruy Barbosa admits her mother’s discomfort with her hot scenes in ‘Empire’: ‘It gets tense’ | famous

Marina Ruy Barbosa was only 18 years old when she took Maria Isis in Empire. Now, at 26, she is following the plot along with her followers and has revealed a curiosity about her mother’s reaction, Gioconda Ruy Barbosa, when seeing the hot scenes of your character with José Alfredo, played by Alexandre Nero.
“My mother even today is tense seeing any scene of mine more sensualeeeee! Kkkkk”, amused Marina.
José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) and Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) get married in front of the landscape of Mount Roraima – ‘Império’ — Photo: Alex Carvalho/Globo
Excited about the rerun of the soap opera, the actress also commented that she returned to ship “Alfredisis”. And who doesn’t, Marina?!
Marina Ruy Barbosa and her mother, Gioconda — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The internet reacted and most of the followers said they understood Gioconda’s side. Check out! 👇
