Matrix 4: New movie with Keanu Reeves wins trailer and official title – Movie News

The film also features the return of Carrie-Anne Moss, again taking on the role of Trinity.

After nearly 18 years, Keanu Reeves will soon be back in the role of Neo in the continuation of the Matrix saga, which gained an official title and had its first trailer released during a panel on CinemaCon. It is worth remembering that the event that is taking place in Las Vegas is the first to return to the face-to-face format and count on the presence of major studios such as Warner Bros. and Sony, which even released the Spider-Man: No Return Home trailer last Monday.

Little information about the film has been released so far, so many questions remain, including how Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Anne Moss) will return after their deaths at the end of The Matrix Revolutions. Likewise, many wonder about the state of the post-apocalyptic world that has been left in a fragile truce between man and machines. Now, with the release of the official title, Matrix: Resurrections, and the trailer just for people who were present at the event, we can have the first hints about what’s in store for the next movie.

According to the description of the ScreenRant, the new trailer starts in San Francisco, with Neo now using the name Thomas and apparently not knowing who he is. Neil Patrick Harris plays his therapist and a brief interaction between them is shown in a therapy session. Neo says, “I had dreams that don’t seem like dreams. Am I crazy?” before he has flashbacks of events from the original trilogy.

The preview also shows Trinity and Neo meeting, but this time, they don’t seem to know each other, although they think they do. Trinity asks Neo as Thomas, “Have we met?” The trailer then shows Neo observing everyday life in San Francisco, but from an inside view of the Matrix. Also appearing is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as young Morpheus, saying, “It’s time to fly,” before offering Neo a red pill and a blue pill. Then another blue-haired young woman leads Neo through a mirror, showing him the Matrix.

The following scenes show the incredible fights that fans of the franchise already know and ends with Neo doing his signature move, stopping bullets with his mind, before redirecting an entire missile to a helicopter. Apparently, the preview should be released soon. The film is slated for release in December and as soon as Warner Bros. premiere their other big blockbuster, Dune, they’ll likely start heavily promoting the film.