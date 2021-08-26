Matrix 4 wins official title and description of trailer shown at CinemaCon

Of the blockbusters of 2021 that have not yet been released, we have two: Dune and Matrix 4, both from Warner Bros. While the first was heavily publicized, before being postponed for more than a year as the pandemic took its course, the second had no official image, let alone a trailer – and it will be released as early as the end of December.

We know that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to their respective roles in the original turn-of-the-millennium trilogy, but for the first time we got concrete information about the long-awaited film during an advertisement at CinemaCon 2021.

The feature will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski and will be named The Matrix: Resurrections, or “Matrix: Ressureição” as it should arrive here in Brazil. Exclusively for the press, certain scenes from the film were also shown.

The trailer starts by showing a very bright city. A psychiatrist (played by Neil Patrick Harris) is sitting with a patient named Thomas (Keanu Reeves). He’s having problems and says his dreams aren’t exactly “dreams”. We see him walking down the street superimposed on the Matrix green code. “Am I crazy?” he asks. “We don’t say that,” answers the doctor. Thomas is sitting in a bathtub with a rubber duck on his head. He enters a coffee shop and greets Trinity. “Do we know each other?” she asks as they shake hands.

We see that Thomas is taking blue pills at home. He looks up at the sky and watches a flock of birds fly by, trying to analyze what he’s just seen. Then we see him in an elevator with a group of people talking on the phone. He sees everyone’s reflection, looking at the screens. Here is where the music White Rabbit starts playing.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appears playing a character who looks like Morpheus (shaven head and tiny sunglasses), offering Thomas a red pill. He meets a blue haired person who has a rabbit tattoo. It all feels very familiar to us, the audience, because it looks a lot like a reboot.

Neo and the blue-haired person pass by a mirror. He’s in a cafe, then appears at a dojo, which is on the edge of a lake, accompanied by the character of Abdul-Mateen. “The only thing that matters to you is still here,” he says. “You will never give up.” They start practicing martial arts, and when Thomas hits Abdul-Mateen’s character hard in the chest, he flies out of the room.

Thomas and the blue-haired person are on a train. A sniper’s bullet flies down the train towards them. Various action scenes are shown quickly. We see fields of people connected to the matrix; Trinity being disconnected from the matrix; the blue-haired person jumping over a car in slow motion; Thomas holding bullets in the air and a helicopter firing a missile at the main pair.

Then we see Thomas in an office with a man in a suit, played by Jonathan Groff. “You’re going back to where it all started,” he says. “Back to the matrix.” Then the title: matrix, which disappears, followed by Resurrections.

Starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff, Matrix: Resurrections premieres in US theaters on HBO Max gringa on December 22nd. In Brazil, it should debut on the big screen the next day, five weeks before entering the streaming service’s catalogue.