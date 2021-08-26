Mauro: Flamengo favorite against Grêmio, and balance in SPFC x Fortaleza – 08/25/2021

In the “Fala, Maurão” frame, journalist Mauro Cezar elects the favorites for the Brazil Cup quarterfinal clashes, which start today (25) with Athletico x Santos, Grêmio x Flamengo and São Paulo x Fortaleza – the fourth duel happens tomorrow (26), between Fluminense x Atlético-MG.

For the columnist for UOL Esporte, who initially made his guesses only for the first-leg games, Athletico and Flamengo have the advantage over Santos and Grêmio, respectively, while São Paulo and Fortaleza make a confrontation of total balance at Morumbi.

“Athletico x Santos, balanced confrontation. Athletico prioritized the Sudamericana over the Brazilian last week, but now, they will certainly give priority to the Copa do Brasil against Santos and are the favorites”, he says from 35 seconds onwards from the video above.

“In Grêmio x Flamengo, we can understand that there is a certain balance, but with a tendency for Flamengo, because Grêmio’s stage is very bad. They are experiencing a very difficult time. Felipão is back, trying to make the team react, but Flamengo they have a better team and a better moment, and, playing without an audience, Flamengo seems to be the favorite,” he adds.

“São Paulo and Fortaleza brings together a more modest Fortaleza, but playing better, and São Paulo that plays at home. This provides a balanced scenario for this game. Fortaleza has already shown strength playing away from home. In this one-way match, there is balance,” adds Mauro.

Finally, the journalist puts Galo as the favorite even playing away from home, at Engenhão. “Atletico-MG is stronger playing against Fluminense, for the cast, for the moment, and has already drawn with Fluminense a few days ago and has a notion of how Marcão’s team behaves after the departure of Roger Machado”, he concludes.