Mayor Alexandre Kalil will receive Cruzeiro fans at a meeting this Thursday

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD-MG), will receive members of the main organizations of Cruzeiro this Thursday (26), at 1:00 pm (GMT), to talk about the protocol for holding games with the public in the city in the pandemic of the new coronavirus, as determined by Super.FC.

As he did with Atlético fans, the politician will meet with Cruzeiro residents in the afternoon in order to debate issues related to the presence of fans in stadiums in the capital of Minas Gerais.

The meeting this Thursday was at the request of the organized supporters Mafia Azul. Representatives of the group requested a meeting with the mayor and had the request granted right after the meeting with members of Galoucura.

Cruzeiro played only one game with the public in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic. Last Friday (20), just over 4,000 people were at Mineirão to watch the duel against Confiança, for the 20th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. At the time, there were outbreaks of agglomeration in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha, which Alexandre Kalil intends to repress in new commitments of the teams from Minas Gerais.

