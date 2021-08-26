Mayor of Criciúma fires teacher for showing LGBTQIA+ themed Criolo music clip in art class | Santa Catarina

The mayor of Criciúma, in the south of Santa Catarina, Clésio Salvao (PSDB), announced on Wednesday night (25th) the dismissal of a temporary teacher from the municipal network, who gave students the clip of the singer Criolo, of the song “Etérea”, which is LGBTQIA+ themed. In a video posted on social media, the politician said that the administration did not agree with the “eroticized” content and the “travel in the classroom”.

In the recording, the mayor also told parents of students to report cases they deem inappropriate.

The music video for the song was presented in an art class at the Pascoal Meller Municipal School, on Tuesday (24), in a 9th grade classroom, with students between 14 and 15 years old. O G1 could not contact the educator.

1 of 2 music video of the song was presented in an art class at Escola Municipal Pascoal Meller, on Tuesday (24), in a 9th grade classroom — Photo: Poliana Rodrigues/NSC TV music video of the song was presented in an art class at Escola Municipal Pascoal Meller, on Tuesday (24), in a 9th grade classroom — Photo: Poliana Rodrigues/NSC TV

“It exposed an eroticized video, inappropriately for students from the municipal public network. We do not allow it, we do not tolerate it. This professional, I don’t know, is being fired. In the municipal schools, while I am here on duty, this will not go away. happen, this kind of attitude. This ‘travel’ in the classroom, we don’t agree,” Salvao said in the video.

The video for “Ethereal” has 1.2 million views on YouTube and, in 2019, the music was nominated for the Latin Grammy in the category Best Song in Portuguese Language. In the lyrics, the singer defends freedom, the “way of loving” and “loves accepted without impositions”.

Against a colored background, people of different sexual orientations and with different gender identities perform dance performances.

After the dismissal, Criolo used social media to lament the episode. “Once again, since its release, the Etérea music video and documentary [com participação de representantes de coletivos LGBTQIA+ nacionais] open space for debate in Brazilian society,” he said.

2 of 2 ‘Ethereal’, music that contests musical and sexual standards — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media ‘Ethereal’, music that contests musical and sexual standards — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Jucélia Vargas, president of the Union of Workers in the Municipal Public Service of Criciúma and Region (Siserp), sympathized with the professor and said that the entity will give legal support to the professional to “sue the mayor for homophobia practiced through the video with homophobic speeches “.

In a statement, the Municipal Department of Education stated that the content, which it classified as inappropriate, is not part of the teaching plan. Therefore, “appropriate measures were taken in relation to the subject, the professional is no longer part of the teaching staff” (read the full below).

See the full lyrics of “Ethereal”

an almost straight bullet

ethereal, mass, complex

of not understanding

an almost straight bastard

Ignore and love for complex

Fear of seeing yourself in him

It is necessary to break the patterns

It is necessary to open discussions

Breathing for the soul, love without gates

Loves accepted without impositions

singulars, plural

if it hurts to hear

In me it hurts in the flesh

But if there’s a way this way of loving me

Who gives you the right to come and shut me up?

I’m all love, fear and pain to eradicate

Like the sun that illuminates the suspended humidity in the air

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo sapiens made a mistake

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo sapiens made a mistake

an almost straight bullet

ethereal, mass, complex

of not understanding

an almost straight bastard

Ignore and love for complex

Fear of seeing yourself in him

It is necessary to break the patterns

It is necessary to open discussions

Breathing for the soul, love without gates

Loves accepted without impositions

singulars, plural

if it hurts to hear

it hurts me

But if there’s a way this way of loving me

Who gives you the right to come and shut me up?

I’m all love, fear and pain to eradicate

Like the sun that illuminates the humidity suspended in the air

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo sapiens made a mistake

Full note from the city hall

“The Municipal Government of Criciúma, through the Department of Education, has made it public to clarify that the pedagogical practice of teachers in the school system is guided by the Curriculum Guidelines, through the Unified Teaching Plan. This plan brings together the contents which should be taught to students in each academic year.

We emphasize that the recent episode, involving inappropriate video content presented by one of the teachers, in addition to not being included in the Teaching Plan of the Network, is therefore in disagreement with the proposal of the National Council of Education, will not be tolerated by the Municipal Administration of Criciuma.

Thus, the appropriate measures in relation to the matter were taken, the professional is no longer part of the teaching staff of the Municipal Education Network, and the country that perceives any similar attitude can report it to the Municipal Education Department”.

VIDEOS: Most watched from G1 SC in recent days